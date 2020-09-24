Square Enix Confirms NieR Replicant Launches in April 2021 Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is a remake of the NieR Replicant game that was originally released in Japan in 2010. It acts as a prequel to NieR: Automata, so it's set in the same post-apocalyptic world, but features different characters. The remake was revealed back in March 2020 but didn't have a release date. Today, Square Enix announced during Tokyo Game Show 2020 that NieR Replicant will make its debut to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23, 2021. Unfortunately, it looks like the prequel to critically-acclaimed NieR: Automate is not a next-generation title, but that doesn't mean it won be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X/S. Along with the release date, Square Enix revealed some of the NieR Replicant versions that players will be able to pre-order. First off, it's worth mentioning that all PlayStation 4 editions of the game will include an exclusive dynamic theme and avatar set. Those who pre-order NieR Replicant on PS4 will also rece...

