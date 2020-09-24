|
Averting a COVID-19 vaccination crisis will take careful communication
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Illustration by Ana Kova
President Donald Trump’s relentless talk about interference with the COVID-19 vaccine approval process is setting the stage for a vaccination crisis. Even before a vaccine has been approved, public health experts are watching as confidence in a hypothetical vaccine plummets — and they’re already trying to figure out how to win back the public’s trust.
In May, 72 percent of people said that they would get vaccinated, according to a Pew Research Center survey. By September, only half of people said that they would. That drop is* *partly driven by the swirling drama around the still-unproven vaccines. Data and study protocols that normally wouldn’t draw much attention are subject to intense scrutiny.
Now, many people who are normally...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: McConnell promises an 'orderly' transition of powerThe Senate Republican leader weighed in a day after President Trump cast doubt on the matter.
BBC News
Protesters boo as Trump visits Supreme Court to pay respects to Justice GinsburgPresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the Supreme Court, where the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose. People outside could be..
CBS News
Donald Trump booed while paying respects to Ginsburg
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
President Trump booed at Supreme Court as he pays respects to Ruth Bader GinsburgThe president is heckled while paying his respects to the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
BBC News
Pew Research Center Nonpartisan American think tank based in Washington, D.C.
International image of US plunges to new lows amid pandemic, according to pollThe image of the US overseas has suffered since the beginning of the Trump administration, but it fell to a new low this year with the onset of the coronavirus..
WorldNews
World opinion of the U.S. and Trump is in a tailspin as the pandemic persists, a Pew poll finds.
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this