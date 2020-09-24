Amazon unveils new Guard Plus subscription for $4.99 per month Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Amazon has unveiled a new Alexa-powered security service called Alexa Guard. The announcement came during Amazon’s annual devices event on Thursday afternoon. The service will cost $4.99 per month, or $49 per year.



Guard Plus is an upgrade to Alexa Guard, a free service that enables Alexa to listen for signs of danger while you’re out of the house and mimic your daily smart-light usage.



When you set Guard Plus to Away Mode, Alexa will listen for unusual activity, and push an alert if it detects any. It’ll also play warning sounds to deter potential intruders.



