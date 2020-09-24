Nintendo Square Enix sale from $5: Final Fantasy VII, arcade titles, much more
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () While the SEGA 60th Anniversary eShop event is still alive and well, we are now tracking a new Square Enix sale alongside a host of other Nintendo Switch price drops. With offers starting from *$5* or less, this is a great time to fill out your Final Fantasy Switch library while scoring some deep deals on titles like Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition, the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Phoenix Wright, and much more. The rest of today’s best game deals can be found right here and be sure to head below for our top picks from the eShop Square Enix sale. more…
