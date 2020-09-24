Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nintendo Square Enix sale from $5: Final Fantasy VII, arcade titles, much more

9to5Toys Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
While the SEGA 60th Anniversary eShop event is still alive and well, we are now tracking a new Square Enix sale alongside a host of other Nintendo Switch price drops. With offers starting from *$5* or less, this is a great time to fill out your Final Fantasy Switch library while scoring some deep deals on titles like Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition, the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Phoenix Wright, and much more. The rest of today’s best game deals can be found right here and be sure to head below for our top picks from the eShop Square Enix sale. more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: YTV SG - Published
News video: PlayStation 5's price & specs, Final Fantasy XVI, Among Us blowing up - Weekly Gaming Roundup 18 Sep 2020

PlayStation 5's price & specs, Final Fantasy XVI, Among Us blowing up - Weekly Gaming Roundup 18 Sep 2020 07:31

 This week, we talk about: - The PS5's pricing and specs, and the pre-order debacle - Final Fantasy XVI already having a functional PC version - Among Us being the next big thing - New Monster Hunter games for the Nintendo Switch - RTX 3080 being sold out everywhere

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Peace, Flowers & The Occult? Led Zeppelin’s Secrets Exposed In New REELZ Doc [Video]

Peace, Flowers & The Occult? Led Zeppelin’s Secrets Exposed In New REELZ Doc

The new REELZ documentary Led Zeppelin: Breaking The Band takes viewers behind the scenes of the iconic British rock group and into their Occult fascination and unwavering success, as die-hard fans..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:26Published
Why a lot of Americans are starting their holiday shopping early this year [Video]

Why a lot of Americans are starting their holiday shopping early this year

Half of Americans are online shopping for the holidays already because they're bored at home, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc [Video]

New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc

Who killed Jimi Hendrix? In the exclusive REELZ interview, 50 years after the unsolved death — which still remains an open verdict, ruling out neither murder nor suicide — the 'Stone Free'..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this