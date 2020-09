Quarantined Harleen, the Pumpkin Spice Enthusiast @Velvethoop10 @GameStop I heard directly from a Game stop employee, that they don't know the in store quantities, a… https://t.co/e2VyU7fSef 7 seconds ago

Mohammed Ali RT @engadget: GameStop will have more $499 PS5s available to pre-order on Friday https://t.co/BjoYZDuYYX https://t.co/tEsJhPqNtx 1 minute ago

MiguelGuzman RT @9to5toys: GameStop will reportedly have more PlayStation 5 pre-orders available starting tomorrow both online and in-store, here are al… 2 minutes ago

R3UP-G4M3R RT @engadgetgaming: GameStop will have more $499 PS5s available to pre-order on Friday https://t.co/bQdadTFt5H https://t.co/WlA2ff9dfy 2 minutes ago

🧭🌍The Navigator🧭🌍 RT @CNET: GameStop tweeted that they will have more #PS5 preorders available on Friday https://t.co/9G8RhqIJDH 3 minutes ago

CNET GameStop tweeted that they will have more #PS5 preorders available on Friday https://t.co/9G8RhqIJDH 9 minutes ago

Ghost Recon Patko aka Nomad For anyone wanting to pre order a ps5 GameStop will have some more tomorrow @Dealer_Gaming @Colteastwood… https://t.co/qjRiH0DV5O 9 minutes ago