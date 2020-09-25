|
Call Of Duty: Warzone Reveals New Subway System Coming In Season 6
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
As per the teaser, Season 6 of Call of Duty Warzone is coming on September 29, 2020. Call of Duty revealed an image on their official Twitter handle that shows the new subway system coming in the next season. A list of stations and the route they’ll follow is clearly visible on the right side […]
