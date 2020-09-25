How Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service compares to Stadia, xCloud, and GeForce Now Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Amazon has just taken the wraps off its long-rumored Amazon Luna, meaning the company is officially jumping into the cloud gaming ring — one that has become increasingly crowded over the past year.



The race is on to see which (if any) of those cloud gaming services takes off with customers, and each company is tackling cloud gaming in a slightly different way. If you’re trying to better understand each service, we’ve put together this guide for you.



