|
How Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service compares to Stadia, xCloud, and GeForce Now
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Image: Amazon
Amazon has just taken the wraps off its long-rumored Amazon Luna, meaning the company is officially jumping into the cloud gaming ring — one that has become increasingly crowded over the past year. Google launched Stadia last November, Nvidia’s GeForce Now left beta in February, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming offering (formerly known as xCloud) is included with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription as of September 15th, though it only works with Android right now.
The race is on to see which (if any) of those cloud gaming services takes off with customers, and each company is tackling cloud gaming in a slightly different way. If you’re trying to better understand each service, we’ve put together this guide for you.
Image:...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
Amazon’s Luna game streaming service is powered by Windows and Nvidia GPUsAmazon’s new Luna cloud gaming platform is powered by Windows servers and Nvidia GPUs. Luna supports more than 100 games thanks to this Windows support,..
The Verge
Yes, Amazon Luna dodges Apple’s cloud gaming rules — when will Nvidia and Google?Image: Amazon
You might be wondering: “Did Amazon just break Apple’s App Store guidelines by bringing a cloud gaming service to iPhone?” And I..
The Verge
Stocks rally; Amazon unveils home drone camera
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:55Published
We have a few questions about Amazon’s flying indoor security camera droneShould we invite Amazon’s internet-connected cameras and voice assistants into our homes? That’s been a contentious topic for years — but today, Amazon..
The Verge
Google Stadia Google cloud gaming/streaming service
Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service sounds an awful lot like the cable of video gamesAmazon revealed its new cloud gaming service, officially called Luna, at its annual Alexa hardware event today. That makes it an immediate competitor to..
The Verge
If Apple follows its own rules, you’ll soon be able to stream your Xbox to your iPhoneLast week, I showed you why Apple’s App Store guidelines will never permit Microsoft’s xCloud or Google’s Stadia cloud gaming services in their current..
The Verge
GeForce Now NVIDIA’s cloud-based game streaming service
xCloud Microsoft cloud gaming service
Xbox Game Pass subscribers jump 50 percent to 15 million in less than six monthsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Microsoft is revealing today that it now has 15 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers. That’s up 50 percent..
The Verge
You can now stream your Xbox One games to your Android phone for freeMicrosoft is releasing a new Xbox app for Android today that includes an overhauled design and the ability to remotely play Xbox games streamed directly from..
The Verge
Google American technology company
Google’s new Chromecast demonstrated a week earlyPhotos show off the dongle and its remote control. | Image: u/fuzztub07
Google’s new Chromecast device has leaked once again, giving us a detailed..
The Verge
Google services go down in some parts of U.S. including email, YouTubeGoogle users experienced a widespread service disruption on Thursday evening, including the company’s email, YouTube and Google documents services. ......
WorldNews
Current state of technology and social media in the U.S.Facebook announced the removal of hundreds of Russian-linked accounts, pages and groups. The Justice Department is trying to force big tech to take..
CBS News
Microsoft American technology company
Windows XP source code leaks onlinePhoto by Mario Tama/Getty Images
Microsoft’s source code for Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 has leaked online. Torrent files for both operating..
The Verge
Apple update fixes iOS 14 issue with default mail and browser appsPhoto by Jon Porter / The Verge
One of the nice new features of iOS 14 was the ability to set your own default mail and browser apps. However, users..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this