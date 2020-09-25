Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service compares to Stadia, xCloud, and GeForce Now

The Verge Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
How Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service compares to Stadia, xCloud, and GeForce NowImage: Amazon

Amazon has just taken the wraps off its long-rumored Amazon Luna, meaning the company is officially jumping into the cloud gaming ring — one that has become increasingly crowded over the past year. Google launched Stadia last November, Nvidia’s GeForce Now left beta in February, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming offering (formerly known as xCloud) is included with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription as of September 15th, though it only works with Android right now.

The race is on to see which (if any) of those cloud gaming services takes off with customers, and each company is tackling cloud gaming in a slightly different way. If you’re trying to better understand each service, we’ve put together this guide for you.

Image:...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Unveiling Amazon's Newest Products From Gaming to Drones

Unveiling Amazon's Newest Products From Gaming to Drones 04:31

 Amazon is rolling out a number of devices ahead of the holiday season. Among the new goodies: a gaming service called Luna and flying security cameras for your home. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo has the report.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon’s Luna game streaming service is powered by Windows and Nvidia GPUs

 Amazon’s new Luna cloud gaming platform is powered by Windows servers and Nvidia GPUs. Luna supports more than 100 games thanks to this Windows support,..
The Verge

Yes, Amazon Luna dodges Apple’s cloud gaming rules — when will Nvidia and Google?

 Image: Amazon

You might be wondering: “Did Amazon just break Apple’s App Store guidelines by bringing a cloud gaming service to iPhone?” And I..
The Verge
Stocks rally; Amazon unveils home drone camera [Video]

Stocks rally; Amazon unveils home drone camera

Wall Street ended a volatile session to the upside on Thursday led by a rise in tech shares like Amazon, which unveiled a new indoor drone security video device. Conway G. Gittens has the details

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:55Published

We have a few questions about Amazon’s flying indoor security camera drone

 Should we invite Amazon’s internet-connected cameras and voice assistants into our homes? That’s been a contentious topic for years — but today, Amazon..
The Verge

Google Stadia Google Stadia Google cloud gaming/streaming service

Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service sounds an awful lot like the cable of video games

 Amazon revealed its new cloud gaming service, officially called Luna, at its annual Alexa hardware event today. That makes it an immediate competitor to..
The Verge

If Apple follows its own rules, you’ll soon be able to stream your Xbox to your iPhone

 Last week, I showed you why Apple’s App Store guidelines will never permit Microsoft’s xCloud or Google’s Stadia cloud gaming services in their current..
The Verge

GeForce Now NVIDIA’s cloud-based game streaming service


xCloud Microsoft cloud gaming service

Xbox Game Pass subscribers jump 50 percent to 15 million in less than six months

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft is revealing today that it now has 15 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers. That’s up 50 percent..
The Verge

You can now stream your Xbox One games to your Android phone for free

 Microsoft is releasing a new Xbox app for Android today that includes an overhauled design and the ability to remotely play Xbox games streamed directly from..
The Verge

Google Google American technology company

Google’s new Chromecast demonstrated a week early

 Photos show off the dongle and its remote control. | Image: u/fuzztub07

Google’s new Chromecast device has leaked once again, giving us a detailed..
The Verge

Google services go down in some parts of U.S. including email, YouTube

 Google users experienced a widespread service disruption on Thursday evening, including the company’s email, YouTube and Google documents services. ......
WorldNews

Current state of technology and social media in the U.S.

 Facebook announced the removal of hundreds of Russian-linked accounts, pages and groups. The Justice Department is trying to force big tech to take..
CBS News

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Windows XP source code leaks online

 Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Microsoft’s source code for Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 has leaked online. Torrent files for both operating..
The Verge

Apple update fixes iOS 14 issue with default mail and browser apps

 Photo by Jon Porter / The Verge

One of the nice new features of iOS 14 was the ability to set your own default mail and browser apps. However, users..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft challenges Sony with new gaming service [Video]

Microsoft challenges Sony with new gaming service

Microsoft will on Tuesday launch its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at $1 for new users' first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers and as competition with Sony heats up. Ciara Lee..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Twitch Prime Is Now Prime Gaming With 23 Free Titles [Video]

Twitch Prime Is Now Prime Gaming With 23 Free Titles

Amazon's newly-renamed gaming service will be offering a bunch of new PC titles for free every month, with 23 set for August.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Maria Ressa On The Rise Of Autocrats; Trump's TikTok Executive Order | Digital Trends Live 8.7.20 [Video]

Maria Ressa On The Rise Of Autocrats; Trump's TikTok Executive Order | Digital Trends Live 8.7.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by journalist Maria Ressa and documentary director Ramona S. Diaz to discuss how social media has enabled autocrats to grab power around the world; Tech..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Tweets about this