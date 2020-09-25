Microsoft’s new Xbox app will let you stream Xbox One games to your iPhone Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Microsoft's new Xbox app for iPhone lets you stream Xbox games to an iPhone

Microsoft is about to release a big Xbox app update for iOS that includes the ability to stream Xbox One games to an iPhone. A new Xbox app will arrive in the App Store soon that includes a remote play feature, which lets Xbox One console owners stream their games to an iPhone.

Remote play is different to Microsoft's xCloud service, which streams games directly from servers instead of your own Xbox One console. This Xbox remote play feature will only connect to your own Xbox console, not to xCloud. It's similar to Sony's own PS4 Remote Play feature that's also available on Android and iOS.


