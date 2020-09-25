Apple TV+ acquires movie rights to ‘Cherry’ with Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo for $40 million
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Apple keeps pushing Apple TV+, which is about to complete its first year since its launch in November 2019. The company signed a $70 million deal earlier this year to premiere the ‘Greyhound’ film starring Tom Hanks, and now Apple TV+ has acquired the movie rights to ‘Cherry’ with Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo for $40 million.
