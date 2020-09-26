Global  
 

Verizon takes up to $600 off iPhone 11 Pro Max, Galaxy Watch, Note20 5G, more

9to5Toys Saturday, 26 September 2020
Verizon Wireless is offering online shoppers *$600 off* iPhone 11 Pro Max when you activate it on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plan. Verizon is also discounting activation fees to $20, cutting the usual cost by 50%. Today’s deal takes Verizon’s typical pricing of $45 per month down to $25 for 24-months. This is an excellent option for anyone in need of a new device that’s been waiting for a solid discount. Rumor has it that new iPhones are slated for an October release, but the amount of savings and sheer power inside iPhone 11 Pro Max make this a deal that shouldn’t be overlooked. Learn more about iPhone 11 Pro in our hands-on review. Continue reading to find more Verizon deals below. more…
