Leak Shows iPhone 12 mini Is All But Confirmed Now

Softpedia Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Leak Shows iPhone 12 mini Is All But Confirmed NowApple is projected to take the wraps off a new-generation iPhone in just a few weeks, and the closer we get to this moment, the more information emerges on this updated lineup. We’ve known for a while that Apple was planning to launch four different iPhone models this year, including an all-new device that would come with a 5.4-inch display. The other three models are successors to this year’s iPhone, so we’re going to get a new iPhone 12, an iPhone 12 Pro, and obviously an iPhone 12 Pro Max. The 5.4-inch iPhone, on the other hand, is one mysterious device whose name has likely been disclosed by a new leak published online by leaked DuanRui. According to alleged stickers that are supposed to be placed on silicon cases for the new iPhone generation, this new model with a 5.4-inch screen would hit the shelves as iPhone 12 mini. iPhone 12 mini making sense At first glance, this...
