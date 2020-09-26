Leak Shows iPhone 12 mini Is All But Confirmed Now
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Apple is projected to take the wraps off a new-generation iPhone in just a few weeks, and the closer we get to this moment, the more information emerges on this updated lineup. We’ve known for a while that Apple was planning to launch four different iPhone models this year, including an all-new device that would come with a 5.4-inch display. The other three models are successors to this year’s iPhone, so we’re going to get a new iPhone 12, an iPhone 12 Pro, and obviously an iPhone 12 Pro Max. The 5.4-inch iPhone, on the other hand, is one mysterious device whose name has likely been disclosed by a new leak published online by leaked DuanRui. According to alleged stickers that are supposed to be placed on silicon cases for the new iPhone generation, this new model with a 5.4-inch screen would hit the shelves as iPhone 12 mini. iPhone 12 mini making sense At first glance, this...