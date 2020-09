Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 1 day ago Singer draws 'crazy' response after remixing TikTok-famous song 01:03 As a singer with a lifetime of musical experience, Naïka was comfortable sharing her music with strangers, but was intimidated by TikTok.Now, Naïka laughs when she looks back on those feelings, because, as it turns out, posting on TikTok was one of the best career moves she ever made.“It’s...