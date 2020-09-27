|
Mood of the boardroom: Towards a more connected world
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
CEO Jolie Hodson says Spark's 2020 financial year was a year of two parts. "In the first six months we were off to a good start with a strong result. Our last quarter reflected what was happening in the rest of New Zealand with the...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
Mood of the boardroom: We need a technologically-driven planBusiness leaders are anxious to see the government plan for the future economic transformation that New Zealand needs to get back on track following the Covid-19..
New Zealand Herald
Mood of the boardroom: Hi-tech contact-tracing in favourSome 91 per cent of executives responding to the Herald's CEOs survey want greater emphasis on intensive contact tracing using best-in-class technological..
New Zealand Herald
Hopes for Australia-New Zealand travel bubble by year's endTrade Minister Simon Birmingham says preparations are well underway to "safely achieve" a travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand.
SBS
Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this