Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X in Early 2021

After announcing the release date of Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, publisher KOEI TECMO revealed new information about another of its long-standing series: Dynasty Warriors. Developed by Omega Force, the next game in the beloved franchise, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is set to arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in early 2021. KOEI TECMO confirmed that the game will also launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam) at the same time. Unlike the previous games in the series, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires does not offer players an open-world system. Instead, producer Akihiro Suzuki claims that the game is meant to create battles with a sense of scale. Here is a quick rundown of the game's description as revealed by KOEI TECMO: "Combining the 1 vs. 1,000 action of Dynasty Warriors with the addition o...


