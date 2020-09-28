Prime Day 2020 officially announced following delays with rotating deals, more
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Amazon has officially made its Prime Day 2020 announcement, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Tuesday, October 13, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day 2020 is the sixth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale for its members, despite that this year’s event being delayed significantly. Head below for additional Prime Day 2020 details.