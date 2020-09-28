Global  
 

iPhone and Apple Watch deals abound from $80: iPhone 11 $580, Series 3 $160, more

9to5Toys Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from *$79.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. *Note: *Some listings are beginning to sell out.

iPhone 11 is also on sale from *$579.99* in certified refurbished condition as part of today’s sale. That’s down nearly $120 from the new condition price and a rare discount for those looking for a fully unlocked option. We’ve seen it for less when locked into a 24-month contract, but otherwise, these discounts have been hard to come by. 90-day warranty included with purchase. Notable features here include up to 26-hours of battery life, a 12MP camera, Face ID, and more. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Apple May Release New Headphones Alongside iPhone

Apple May Release New Headphones Alongside iPhone 00:26

 Apple May Release New Headphones Alongside iPhone

