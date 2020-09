Canadian astronomers contend with issue of Indigenous consent over Hawaiian telescope project Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Canadian astronomy community has named the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope its top facilities priority for the decade ahead while also recommending the creation of a policy focused on Indigenous consent in a section of its new long range planning document. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this