HomeKit plugs and accessories start at $15 for today only Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Today only, Woot offers a selection of Meross HomeKit accessories *from $14.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick today is a 2-pack of HomeKit Smart Plug Minis at *$16.99*. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $25. You’ll be able to count on HomeKit compatibility here, making it arguably the most affordable way to leverage Siri control on the market today. That’s on top of support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.



