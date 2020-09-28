Get a year of PlayStation Plus for half off before the PS5 comes out Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus normally costs $60, but it’s available for almost half that price at CDKeys.com. You’ll need this service to play PS4 games online right now, and it’s an especially good deal if you’re planning to upgrade to the



Any price drop is welcome for a service that’s essential for most PlayStation gamers, so hop on this, whether you intend to use it now or stow away the code for when you need it next.



