Get a year of PlayStation Plus for half off before the PS5 comes out

The Verge Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Get a year of PlayStation Plus for half off before the PS5 comes outA one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus normally costs $60, but it’s available for almost half that price at CDKeys.com. You’ll need this service to play PS4 games online right now, and it’s an especially good deal if you’re planning to upgrade to the PS5 this year. On the new console, this subscription will grant you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a suite of several acclaimed PS4 classics (including Persona 5, Bloodborne, God of War, and more) that will be available for you to download a la Xbox Game Pass.

Any price drop is welcome for a service that’s essential for most PlayStation gamers, so hop on this, whether you intend to use it now or stow away the code for when you need it next.

You can still get...
Amazon is also warning Xbox Series X preorder customers that their consoles might show up late

Last week, Amazon informed customers who had pre-ordered the PS5 that they might not actually get their consoles on..
Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for 42 percent off at Back Market

 Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip usually costs $1,380 if you buy it new, but Back Market is selling refurbished units for $799. If you've wanted to own one of these..
PS5s will be available to preorder tomorrow at GameStop

 Let's be honest: trying to preorder a PS5 has been anything but easy. That said, if you want to try to secure Sony's next-gen console ahead of its November..
PlayStation 5: Everything you need to know about Sony's next consoles

Sony's behemoth of a console promises an exciting next-gen future
Atelier Ryza 2 Launches on December 3, Free PlayStation 5 Upgrade Announced

Atelier Ryza 2 Launches on December 3, Free PlayStation 5 Upgrade Announced GUST Studios and KOEI TECMO have just announced that Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy will land on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on December...
Ubisoft Clarifies Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion Release Dates

Ubisoft Clarifies Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion Release Dates The middle part of November will be crazy for gamers that's for sure. Some of the biggest games of the year will be launched in less than two months, but if you...
Get a year of PlayStation Plus for half off before the PS5 comes out

Get a year of PlayStation Plus for half off before the PS5 comes out A one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus normally costs $60, but it's available for almost half that price at CDKeys.com. You'll need this service to play...
