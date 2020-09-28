Zinus Shalini Queen Bed Frame stylishly outfits a room at $168 (Reg. $210)
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Amazon is offering the Zinus Shalini Queen Bed Frame for *$167.98 shipped*. That’s $42 off the typical rate there is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked in months. This fashionable bed frame features an “easy-as-pie assembly” that’s ready to support up to 700-pounds. During setup you’ll space slats 3.2-inches apart, helping ensure its sturdy enough to forego the need to add a box spring. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year limited warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. more…