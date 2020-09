Microsoft outage leaves users unable to access Office, Outlook, Teams Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Microsoft said it’s investigating an authentication outage with Office 365, preventing users from accessing some of the company’s most widely used services, including Office.com, Outlook.com, and Teams. The company’s status dashboard said the issue started at 2:25pm PT, and has impacted mostly consumer users across the globe for the last few hours. Some government users […] 👓 View full article