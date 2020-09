Call Of Duty Warzone Season 6 Arrives With A Ton Of New Features Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone finally released Season 6 today at 11 AM IST. The new season brings Update 1.27, a 20 GB download with an array of new features. One of the biggest highlights of the new season is the highly anticipated Verdansk Subway System, which allows players to fast-travel across the […] 👓 View full article