Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Many Android phones will offer Bing alongside Google search in Europe

engadget Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
As part of an antitrust settlement in Europe, Google has to offer new Android users a choice of downloading a rival search product. These choice slots are auctioned off, and Google has just published the options that will be presented to users betwee...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles [Video]

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources [Video]

DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources

The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to two sources familiar..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:40Published
50 People Guess Their State's Biggest Google Search [Video]

50 People Guess Their State's Biggest Google Search

We asked 50 people, one from each state in the U.S., to guess what the most popular google search is where there from. Do you and the neighbors need to search for the latest weather every hour to keep..

Credit: Conde Nast Traveler     Duration: 03:12Published

Tweets about this