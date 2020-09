PSA: 6-hour Office 365 outage should be fixed for all soon Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Microsoft says that it has fixed the problems which led to an Office 365 outage lasting more than six hours for some users. The changes may take a little time to propagate, however …



more… πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this