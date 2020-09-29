Google Chrome Will Let Users Rename Browser Windows Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Google is working on a new feature for Google Chrome that will allow users to rename browser windows with just a few clicks. Multi-tasking has become a key feature of the majority of Windows users, and having more than just one window of the same app running on the screen is something that most of us do these days. Needless to say, multiple windows with the same name isn’t necessarily the most convenient approach, and the living proof is the browser experience, which provides no customization option in this regard. Google, however, wants to deal with this in Google Chrome browser, and a recent feature that the company has added to the Canary build is one major step in this regard. As spotted by TechDows, this feature makes it possible for users to change the names of the browsing windows, thus making it easier to figure out which window is which before clicking them. Currently available... Google is working on a new feature for Google Chrome that will allow users to rename browser windows with just a few clicks. Multi-tasking has become a key feature of the majority of Windows users, and having more than just one window of the same app running on the screen is something that most of us do these days. Needless to say, multiple windows with the same name isn’t necessarily the most convenient approach, and the living proof is the browser experience, which provides no customization option in this regard. Google, however, wants to deal with this in Google Chrome browser, and a recent feature that the company has added to the Canary build is one major step in this regard. As spotted by TechDows, this feature makes it possible for users to change the names of the browsing windows, thus making it easier to figure out which window is which before clicking them. Currently available... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: ANI - Published 6 days ago Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30 01:10 Tech giant Google's video chat platform Google Meet has announced that after September 30, free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes. A Google spokesperson told The Verge in an email, "We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Disney adds 'GroupWatch' feature to Disney+



Disney+ is rolling out a new 'GroupWatch' feature, which will help the users enjoy their favourite movies and shows with their friends. According to Deadline, Disney+ announced the news on Tuesday.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 4 days ago Fall Is Here! Protect Your House! // Lifetime Windows & Siding



Lifetime Windows is offering 35% off windows, doors, siding and installation as well as $0 Down, 0% Interest, 0 Payments for 24 Months! Call 800.GET.WINDOWS or visit LifetimeWindowsColorado.com Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 05:53 Published 4 days ago Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Publishers & Advertisers: Epsilon’s Elert



By ripping up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement, Apple will impact advertisers and publishers alike. That is the view of one marketing executive who.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:35 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this

