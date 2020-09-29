Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Chrome Will Let Users Rename Browser Windows

Softpedia Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Google Chrome Will Let Users Rename Browser WindowsGoogle is working on a new feature for Google Chrome that will allow users to rename browser windows with just a few clicks. Multi-tasking has become a key feature of the majority of Windows users, and having more than just one window of the same app running on the screen is something that most of us do these days. Needless to say, multiple windows with the same name isn’t necessarily the most convenient approach, and the living proof is the browser experience, which provides no customization option in this regard. Google, however, wants to deal with this in Google Chrome browser, and a recent feature that the company has added to the Canary build is one major step in this regard. As spotted by TechDows, this feature makes it possible for users to change the names of the browsing windows, thus making it easier to figure out which window is which before clicking them. Currently available...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30

Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30 01:10

 Tech giant Google's video chat platform Google Meet has announced that after September 30, free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes. A Google spokesperson told The Verge in an email, "We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Disney adds 'GroupWatch' feature to Disney+ [Video]

Disney adds 'GroupWatch' feature to Disney+

Disney+ is rolling out a new 'GroupWatch' feature, which will help the users enjoy their favourite movies and shows with their friends. According to Deadline, Disney+ announced the news on Tuesday..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Fall Is Here! Protect Your House! // Lifetime Windows & Siding [Video]

Fall Is Here! Protect Your House! // Lifetime Windows & Siding

Lifetime Windows is offering 35% off windows, doors, siding and installation as well as $0 Down, 0% Interest, 0 Payments for 24 Months! Call 800.GET.WINDOWS or visit LifetimeWindowsColorado.com

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:53Published
Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Publishers & Advertisers: Epsilon’s Elert [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Publishers & Advertisers: Epsilon’s Elert

By ripping up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement, Apple will impact advertisers and publishers alike. That is the view of one marketing executive who..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:35Published

Tweets about this