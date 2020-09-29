|
Disney Plus is rolling out GroupWatch feature to all US subscribers
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Disney Plus is rolling out its party watch feature, GroupWatch, to subscribers in the US after previous testing in other countries this month.
Similar to Amazon Prime Video’s watch party function, GroupWatch allows a certain number of Disney Plus subscribers to host a private viewing party with friends and family members. GroupWatch will allow up to seven people with Disney Plus subscriptions to watch a title at once, according to the company. The feature, which The Verge previously reported was being tested in Canada, will be available for web, mobile, smart TVs, and connected TV devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV users.
In an effort to make it as interactive as possible, GroupWatch will also give members the ability to react to...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Disney+ subscription video streaming service
Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will reportedly return in new Disney Plus seriesPhoto: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but this time, he’ll be taking on..
The Verge
Disney’s remakes aren’t good because they don’t need to beBlockbuster movies don’t get much stranger than the Disney live-action remake. Beginning in earnest with 2015’s Cinderella (2014 if you count Maleficent,..
The Verge
Disney Plus is coming to Google Assistant smart displaysImage: Google
Starting today, Disney Plus’ library of TV shows and movies is available to stream on smart displays like the Nest Hub and the Nest..
The Verge
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delayed until 2021Marvel Studios’ first big Disney Plus project, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is being moved back to 2021, making a rough year for Marvel fans a little bit..
The Verge
Amazon Fire TV Line of digital media player and microconsoles by Amazon
Amazon announces $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite and upgraded Fire TV StickImage: Amazon
Amazon has announced its latest video streaming devices for the TV: today the company introduced an upgraded, more powerful Fire TV..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this