Disney Plus is rolling out GroupWatch feature to all US subscribers Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

is rolling out its party watch feature, GroupWatch, to subscribers in the US after previous testing in other countries this month.



Similar to Amazon Prime Video’s watch party function, GroupWatch allows a certain number of Disney Plus subscribers to host a private viewing party with friends and family members. GroupWatch will allow up to seven people with Disney Plus subscriptions to watch a title at once, according to the company. The feature, which The Verge previously reported was being tested in Canada, will be available for web, mobile, smart TVs, and connected TV devices like Roku and



