David Attenborough broke a world record on Instagram Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

David Attenborough's debut on Instagram last week landed him the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers. It only took the prolific broadcaster and naturalist 4 hours and 44 minutes to obliterate the record, previously held by Jennifer Aniston. Since then, his followers have more than quadrupled. Aniston set the previous Instagram record in October 2019, gathering a million followers 5 hours and 16 minutes after her debut. David Beckham, Pope Francis, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also held the title in the past. But none of them have commanded the world's attention for as long as Attenborough has in his nearly seven-decade career.


