|
David Attenborough broke a world record on Instagram
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Sir David Attenborough opens an art exhibition on January 10, 2020, in London, England. | Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
David Attenborough’s debut on Instagram last week landed him the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers. It only took the prolific broadcaster and naturalist 4 hours and 44 minutes to obliterate the record, previously held by Jennifer Aniston. Since then, his followers have more than quadrupled.
Aniston set the previous Instagram record in October 2019, gathering a million followers 5 hours and 16 minutes after her debut. David Beckham, Pope Francis, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also held the title in the past. But none of them have commanded the world’s attention for as long as Attenborough has in his nearly seven-decade career.
“I’m making this move and exploring this new way of...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Attenborough British broadcaster and naturalist
Oops! Hand back that ancient shark tooth, Prince George: It's a Maltese cultural artifactDid famed naturalist David Attenborough illegally acquire a giant ancient shark tooth in Malta in 1960s? And will Prince George have to return it?
USATODAY.com
60 Seconds with Sir David Attenborough on literature, optimism and deathSir David Attenborough tells Anderson Cooper about the last book he read, who’s influenced him the most, and whether or not he’s afraid of death.
CBS News
Sir David Attenborough: Extinction crisis needs action nowThe naturalist uses a UN event to call on world leaders to do more to protect nature.
BBC News
Sir David Attenborough says Extinction Rebellion should be 'careful' with their disruptive methods
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published
Jennifer Aniston American actress
Jennifer Aniston considered quitting Hollywood before 'The Morning Show'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Sir David Attenborough breaks Jennifer Aniston's Instagram recordThe broadcaster gains a million followers within five hours of joining the platform on Thursday.
BBC News
'Doubtful' Brad Pitt will marry again after Aniston, Jolie splitsThird time won’t be the charm for Brad Pitt. According to Us Weekly, the Oscar-winning actor is unlikely to take another trip down after high-profile divorces..
WorldNews
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Facebook’s Accounts Center will unify login and payment info across Facebook propertiesFacebook
Facebook is making it easier for people to post across Facebook properties and pay for purchases they make on all its platforms. The..
The Verge
Hundreds of stories of sexual assault at colleges shared on InstagramAnonymous accounts have been set up at more than two dozen academic institutions in the United States, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and they're being..
CBS News
Max Erich says a ‘chapter’ has ‘finally closed’ after Demi Lovato split
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
Amanda Seyfried: Birth Of Second Baby
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Meghan loses latest court battle with U.K. tabloid newspaperLONDON — Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, has lost the latest skirmish in her privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, after London’s High Court..
WorldNews
Britain insists it will go ahead with law-breaking bill linked to BrexitLONDON, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The British government put itself on a potential collision course with Brussels on Monday after rejecting calls by the European..
WorldNews
Google Doodle celebrates life and legacy of Indian actress, dancer Zohra SegalZohra Segal got recognition on an international stage first when she moved to London, England in 1962 and worked in British television classics like Doctor Who..
DNA
Pope Francis 266th pope of the Catholic Church
Fired cardinal denies wrongdoing
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
Cardinal proclaims innocence after resigning in Vatican financial scandal(CNN)One of the Vatican's powerful cardinals has resigned from his post amid a growing financial scandal. Giovanni Angelo Becciu says he was accused of..
WorldNews
Vatican cardinal pushes back after pope fires him in scandalA powerful Vatican cardinal who was sacked by Pope Francis in an astonishing twist to the Vatican's latest financial scandal pushed back Friday (US time) against..
New Zealand Herald
Powerful Vatican cardinal resigns amid financial scandalROME — The powerful head of the Vatican’s saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned suddenly Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this