Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is helming the next live-action Lion King

The Verge Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is helming the next live-action Lion KingWalt Disney Pictures

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins has agreed to direct the next installment in the Lion King story, according to an exclusive in Deadline. Jenkins is taking over for Jon Favreau, whose “live-action” — photorealistic CGI — update to the classic Disney franchise earned $1.6 billion globally just last year. The sequel also promises to be something of a prequel: according to Deadline, the movie will delve into the characters’ origin stories.

As you may recall, that remake starred Beyoncé Knowles (Nala), Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), and James Earl Jones (Mufasa), among other massive stars. Though the film has neither a release date nor any actors confirmed to star in its cast, it’s hard to imagine that some of the bigger names on...
