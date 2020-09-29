Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DuckDuckGo slams Google’s Android search engine auction as ‘fundamentally flawed’ after losing to Bing

The Verge Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
DuckDuckGo slams Google’s Android search engine auction as ‘fundamentally flawed’ after losing to BingIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft’s Bing search engine has beaten out competitor DuckDuckGo and will now be offered as an option for Android users during setup in select European countries, according to the results of Google’s most recent default search engine auction. DuckDuckGo, previously the most frequently offered alternative, was not pleased, and the company slammed Google’s auction process as pay-to-play.

“This EU antitrust remedy is only serving to further strengthen Google’s dominance in mobile search by boxing out alternative search engines that consumers want to use and, for those search engines that remain, taking most of their profits from the preference menu,” DuckDuckGo wrote in a blog post published yesterday. “The auction model is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Google Google American technology company

Our unannounced Google Chromecast didn’t come with Stadia, but it sure does work

 Yesterday, we bought the new Google Chromecast, even though it hasn’t yet been announced. Weirdly, it didn’t come with Google Stadia — of the 12 streaming..
The Verge

Google Meet won’t limit calls on free plans to 60 minutes until March 2021

 Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge

Google is extending its policy that lets free Google Meet users host calls for longer than 60 minutes. The..
The Verge

Sonos sues Google for infringing five more wireless audio patents

 Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

Sonos has filed another patent lawsuit against Google, alleging that the search giant is infringing five wireless..
The Verge

What to expect from Google’s Pixel 5 event

 Image: Google

Fall hardware season is in full swing, and tomorrow, Google will be showing off some new products at its “Launch Night In” event...
The Verge

DuckDuckGo DuckDuckGo Internet search engine


Bing (search engine) Bing (search engine) Web search engine from Microsoft


Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Microsoft Thinks Remote Workers Need Virtual Commute [Video]

Microsoft Thinks Remote Workers Need Virtual Commute

Microsoft Thinks Remote Workers Need Virtual Commute

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:24Published

Xbox Game Pass is getting EA Play games on November 10th

 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to EA Play just in time for Microsoft’s next-gen console launch. EA Play is arriving on Xbox Game Pass..
The Verge

Many Microsoft Office, Teams users caught in global outage

 Microsoft is having worldwide problems with its cloud software, which has seen some people locked out of its Office 365, Outlook and Teams products. Read More..
New Zealand Herald

Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Teams, and more are experiencing an outage

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Some Microsoft services, including Outlook, Office 365, and Microsoft Teams, are currently experiencing an..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles [Video]

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources [Video]

DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources

The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to two sources familiar..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:40Published
50 People Guess Their State's Biggest Google Search [Video]

50 People Guess Their State's Biggest Google Search

We asked 50 people, one from each state in the U.S., to guess what the most popular google search is where there from. Do you and the neighbors need to search for the latest weather every hour to keep..

Credit: Conde Nast Traveler     Duration: 03:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft says it has resolved its Microsoft 365 service outage

 Editor's Note: As of 9:00 PM, Microsoft says that the service outage has been resolved. "Any users still experiencing impact should be mitigated shortly.," the...
PC World Also reported by •betanewsSoftpediaNewsmaxRTTNewsSeattlePI.comengadget

Microsoft Releases Major OneDrive for iPhone Update, iOS 14 Widget Included

Microsoft Releases Major OneDrive for iPhone Update, iOS 14 Widget Included Microsoft has just announced a major update for the official OneDrive app on iPhone, and the biggest changes concern the optimizations for iOS 14, the latest...
Softpedia Also reported by •WebProNewsNewsmaxSeattlePI.com

Microsoft Begins Beta Testing Trackpad Support in Word and Excel Apps for iPad

 Microsoft this week began testing mouse and trackpad support in the latest beta versions of its Word and Excel apps for iPad. The functionality was introduced in...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •WebProNewsNewsmaxengadget9to5Toys

Tweets about this