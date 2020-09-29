DuckDuckGo slams Google’s Android search engine auction as ‘fundamentally flawed’ after losing to Bing Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge







Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Microsoft 's Bing search engine has beaten out competitor DuckDuckGo and will now be offered as an option for Android users during setup in select European countries, according to the results of Google 's most recent default search engine auction. DuckDuckGo, previously the most frequently offered alternative, was not pleased, and the company slammed Google's auction process as pay-to-play."This EU antitrust remedy is only serving to further strengthen Google's dominance in mobile search by boxing out alternative search engines that consumers want to use and, for those search engines that remain, taking most of their profits from the preference menu," DuckDuckGo wrote in a blog post published yesterday. "The auction model is...


