USA TODAY Money As video game players wait for the PS5 and Xbox Series X to arrive, some are wondering what to do with your PS4, Xb… https://t.co/hhUEEg8MNC 5 minutes ago USA TODAY Tech As video game players wait for the PS5 and Xbox Series X to arrive, some are wondering what to do with your PS4, Xb… https://t.co/CE3ib13UBZ 10 minutes ago Christopher Clark Im hope one day Cross save well be enabled in upgrading a game to ps4 to ps5 and xbox one to Xbox series X. #PlayStation #xbox 2 days ago Dylan R.I.P. CHADWICK BOSEMAN RT @McBiggitty: The PS5 and Series X launch lineups are way stronger than PS4 and X1’s from back in 2013. But save for Demon’s Souls, you w… 4 days ago Worldgamer365 @PlayStation 80 euro for game over price sorry I’m just not going to make the switch pre order ps5 and Xbox series… https://t.co/dvdKO9D7Ub 5 days ago Marty Sliva The PS5 and Series X launch lineups are way stronger than PS4 and X1’s from back in 2013. But save for Demon’s Soul… https://t.co/nCom445HFb 6 days ago