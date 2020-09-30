Disney+ GroupWatch Feature Lets You Stream Movies With Friends
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Disney+ GroupWatch is a feature that lets people stream and co-watch movies and TV shows with friends from different locations. The feature first arrived as a test version in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand; it has now launched in the US. Disney+ GroupWatch feature will appear on the “Details Page” of a movie or TV […]
