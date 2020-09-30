Global  
 

Disney+ GroupWatch Feature Lets You Stream Movies With Friends

Fossbytes Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Disney+ GroupWatch is a feature that lets people stream and co-watch movies and TV shows with friends from different locations. The feature first arrived as a test version in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand; it has now launched in the US. Disney+ GroupWatch feature will appear on the “Details Page” of a movie or TV […]
 Disney+ is rolling out a new 'GroupWatch' feature, which will help the users enjoy their favourite movies and shows with their friends. According to Deadline, Disney+ announced the news on Tuesday (September 29). As its name implies, GroupWatch lets as many as seven friends (who all have their own...

Disney+ rolls out its GroupWatch feature — here's how it works

Disney+ rolls out its GroupWatch feature — here's how it works Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Disney+ today rolled...
The Next Web

Disney Plus now has a GroupWatch feature to stream your favorite movies and shows virtually with up to 6 friends — here's how it works

 The GroupWatch feature on Disney Plus lets you stream with up to six friends remotely, just in time for the October premiere of "The Mandalorian."
Business Insider

Disney+ Launches GroupWatch Feature So You Can Watch Your Faves With All Your Friends

 Disney+ just announced that they'll be launching GroupWatch to the streaming service. The new feature will be integrated into the platform and will allow up to...
Just Jared


