AirVPN review: Good speeds and full of stats Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

-*AirVPN in brief:*-



· *P2P allowed:* Yes

· *Business location:* Italy

· *Number of servers:* 240

· *Number of country locations:* 21

· *Cost:* $58 (billed annually)

· *VPN protocol:* OpenVPN

· *Data encryption:* AES-256

· *Control channel: *TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-256-GCM-SHA384



In the past few years, we’ve covered most of the well-known VPN services, with the exception of AirVPN. A popular choice among privacy advocates, AirVPN was founded by “a very small group of activists, hacktivists, hackers in 2010.” While it doesn’t quite rise to the level of privacy and anonymity we’ve seen from other services, AirVPN is a very good service.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

