Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitch’s Soundtrack feature debuts today, and it will let streamers play music while they’re live

The Verge Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Twitch’s Soundtrack feature debuts today, and it will let streamers play music while they’re liveIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Today, Twitch releases Soundtrack, a new product that allows streamers to play music while they’re live — or, at least, that’s the simplest way to explain it. If the product works the way Twitch says it does, Soundtrack will be much more than just a way to play rights-cleared music while you’re broadcasting. It might change how you think about using music on Twitch entirely.

The issue that Soundtrack is solving is pretty simple: if music is copyrighted, you can’t use it while you’re streaming unless you have the rights to those songs. If you do happen to use copyrighted music during a broadcast, there’s not a whole lot Twitch can necessarily do because it’s being played live. If viewers make clips from that broadcast, however, or the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: MUSIC MONDAY - CARINA AND THE SIX STRING PREACHER

MUSIC MONDAY - CARINA AND THE SIX STRING PREACHER 04:34

 MUSIC MONDAY - CARINA AND THE SIX STRING PREACHER

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Twitch (service) Twitch (service) Live-streaming video platform; Amazon subsidiary

Fall Guys wasn’t the biggest game on Twitch in August, but it was close

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

You’ve played Fall Guys, right? The sleeper hit of The Summer That Wasn’t from developer Mediatonic? If..
The Verge

NickMercs renews his deal with Faze Clan

 FaZe Clan

Nick “NickMercs” Kolcheff is renewing his contract with Faze Clan, in a three-year extension. It’s a big deal, not least because..
The Verge
'Twitch Sings' karaoke game to shut down by end of this year [Video]

'Twitch Sings' karaoke game to shut down by end of this year

Twitch Sings, the streaming platform's live karaoke game, is shutting down, the company announced. Reported by The Verge, the company stated that it has decided to close down the game effective January 1, 2021 in order to "invest in broader tools and services that will help support and grow the entire music community on Twitch." Launched in April 2019, the game lets streamers choose a song from its library to perform, either solo or duet. The Amazon-owned streaming platform says it is releasing the entire backlog of 400 new songs so fans can step up to the mic for one last swan song before things close down for good. Twitch Sings will begin removing videos and clips as of December 1, and by January 1, remaining on-demand videos, including past broadcasts, clips, and highlights will be removed as well. Twitch's videos on demand section have given instructions on how to archive ones past Twitch Sings broadcasts.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Rolling Loud and Twitch Partner up for Virtual Music Festival Series [Video]

Rolling Loud and Twitch Partner up for Virtual Music Festival Series

Streaming platform Twitch has teamed up with Rolling Loud to bring the popular hip-hop festival online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Machine Gun Kelly, Tory Lanez, Zayn, Carrie Underwood headline new music out this weekend [Video]

Machine Gun Kelly, Tory Lanez, Zayn, Carrie Underwood headline new music out this weekend

Tory Lanez addresses rapper Megan Thee Stallion on a surprise album. Also out, new Machine Gun Kelly and Carrie Underwood's first Christmas album.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:15Published
First Stream (09/18/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Anitta and Sam Smith | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (09/18/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Anitta and Sam Smith | Billboard

Justin Bieber is back with his new single "Holy," Sam Smith's "Diamonds" is the dance jam we needed for the weekend and Cardi B and Anitta spice things up with their collab, "Me Gusta." Billboard..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:34Published
First Stream (09/18/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Anitta and Sam Smith | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (09/18/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Anitta and Sam Smith | Billboard

First Stream (09/18/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Anitta and Sam Smith | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

New state added to New York's travel quarantine list; 2 states removed

 New York state has added Colorado to its Covid-19 travel advisory list, which requires travelers coming from designated states to quarantine for 14 days....
bizjournals

Foreign Policy Dimension Of US Presidential Election – Analysis

Foreign Policy Dimension Of US Presidential Election – Analysis Whoever wins the November election, the structural constraints that affect US foreign policy behaviour will remain. China will remain a key rival, relations with...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Listen: Scintii - 'Times New Roman' (Loraine James Remix)

Listen: Scintii - 'Times New Roman' (Loraine James Remix) Shattered electronics with an emotional pull... London producer *Loraine James* has stepped in to remix *Scintii's* new release 'Times New Roman'. Scintii...
Clash


Tweets about this