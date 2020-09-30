Steam is hosting a festival for ‘digital tabletop’ games next month

Global  
 

The Verge Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Valve and tabletop company Auroch Digital will host an online festival next month for “games that cross between physical and digital.” Called the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest, the event will be streamed live from October 21st to the 26th.

The festival will showcase speakers like prolific designer Steve Jackson (creator of the GURPS roleplaying system, as well as many individual roleplaying games), Call of Cthulhu RPG designer Sandy Petersen, and Games Workshop co-founder Ian Livingstone. It will also include sessions for individual games. Plague Inc: Evolved designer James Vaughan will stream a session while discussing the difference between the game’s physical and digital iterations, and sessions for Othercide and Gloomhaven — another...
