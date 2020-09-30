Swann’s wired home security systems offer heat detection, 4K, more from $290 Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Today only, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Swann home security systems from *$290* *shipped*. Our favorite is the 8-Channel 4-camera 4K Wired Ourdoor Security System with DVR on sale for *$289.99*. For comparison, Amazon has it listed for nearly $355 and it’s never fell below $307 there. You’ll find four 4K outdoor-rated cameras included here, each one being wired back to the 2TB DVR inside your home. The cameras have small lights on them and can even flip into an IR mode for seeing at night. You’ll also score both Alexa and Assistant integration, making it super simple to use a smart speaker or display to see your camera feed. True Detect heat and motion sensing allow your security system to detect moving warm objects, like people, cars, or animals. This can trigger a recording and notification, helping to prevent false alarms from pinging your smartphone. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for larger 4K Swann systems on sale.



more… 👓 View full article

