Peter Parker looks like a store-brand Tom Holland in Spider-Man Remastered on PS5

The Verge Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Peter Parker looks like a store-brand Tom Holland in Spider-Man Remastered on PS5Sony has revealed that Spider-Man Remastered will have one major change from the original: the character model for Peter Parker looks completely different. He now closely resembles Tom Holland, who currently portrays movie Spider-Man.

Insomniac Games says that the change is because the new face model, Ben Jordan, is a “better match” for Peter Parker/Spider-Man voice actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture. But given the huge popularity of Holland’s portrayal of the spidey superhero, the change sure does seem like a suspicious coincidence.

I’d also just like to state for no particular reason that Sony, which owns Insomniac Games, also owns the film rights to Spider-Man.

If your memory of the PS4 version of the game is a bit fuzzy, this...
News video: How a 21-year-old immigrant overcame his anxieties by 'becoming' Spider-Man

How a 21-year-old immigrant overcame his anxieties by 'becoming' Spider-Man 03:13

 Andrés Bornacelli found a community of like-minded individuals by dressing up as Spider-Man

Spider-Man Spider-Man Fictional Marvel superhero

Watch: This 7-yr-old boy climbs wall like 'Spiderman' [Video]

Watch: This 7-yr-old boy climbs wall like 'Spiderman'

This 7-year-old boy from Kanpur has baffled everyone with his amazing stunts. Yasarth Singh climbs walls effortlessly in minutes like a Spiderman without any support or any fear. He said, "Spiderman movie had inspired me and I tried so many times to achieve this." Yasarth's actions have amused his family and friends.

Tom Holland (actor) Tom Holland (actor) English actor

Tom Holland had doubts over The Devil All the Time role [Video]

Tom Holland had doubts over The Devil All the Time role

Tom Holland doubted he “had it in him” to pull off The Devil All the Time role.

Movies to watch in September [Video]

Movies to watch in September

The live action remake of Mulan, a horror flick with Tom Holland a grittyMarvel movie are among several movies set to be released this September.

PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

Upgrading to an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5? What to do with your old video game console

 As video game players wait for the PS5 and Xbox Series X to arrive, some are wondering what to do with your PS4, Xbox One or other older consoles.
Get a year of PlayStation Plus for half off before the PS5 comes out

 A one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus normally costs $60, but it’s available for almost half that price at CDKeys.com. You’ll need this service to play..
Amazon is also warning Xbox Series X preorder customers that their consoles might show up late

Last week, Amazon informed customers who had pre-ordered the PS5 that they might not actually get their consoles on..
Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for 42 percent off at Back Market

 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip usually costs $1,380 if you buy it new, but Back Market is selling refurbished units for $799. If you’ve wanted to own one of these..
Insomniac Games American video game developer

The remastered version of Spider-Man on PS5 won’t let you carry over your PS4 saves

Insomniac Games’ hugely-successful 2018 hit Spider-Man is being remastered for PlayStation 5 with ray-tracing, faster loading, and..
Peter Parker looks like a store-brand Tom Holland in Spider-Man Remastered on PS5

Sony has revealed that Spider-Man Remastered will have one major change from the original: the character model for Peter Parker looks completely different. He now closely resembles Tom Holland, who currently portrays movie Spider-Man.
