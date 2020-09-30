|
Peter Parker looks like a store-brand Tom Holland in Spider-Man Remastered on PS5
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Sony has revealed that Spider-Man Remastered will have one major change from the original: the character model for Peter Parker looks completely different. He now closely resembles Tom Holland, who currently portrays movie Spider-Man.
Insomniac Games says that the change is because the new face model, Ben Jordan, is a “better match” for Peter Parker/Spider-Man voice actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture. But given the huge popularity of Holland’s portrayal of the spidey superhero, the change sure does seem like a suspicious coincidence.
I’d also just like to state for no particular reason that Sony, which owns Insomniac Games, also owns the film rights to Spider-Man.
If your memory of the PS4 version of the game is a bit fuzzy, this...
