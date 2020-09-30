SpellForce 3 – Fallen God Expansion Arrives on November 3 Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

THQ Nordic continues to milk the SpellForce franchise, so if you can't get enough of this mix of RPG and strategy, you'll be happy to know that there's a new SpellForce game coming out in about a month from now. The new game is called SpellForce 3 – Fallen God and while it's considered an expansion to the third major installment in the series, it's a standalone story and doesn't require the base game. Fallen God introduces SpellForce players a new faction: trolls. Due to being hunted and enslaved by humans, or used as cheap workforce, trolls are almost extinct, so it's your mission to save your nomadic tribe. Plagued by poachers who are after your trolls' precious tusks, and weakened by disease, your dwindling tribe is on the brink of extinction when a mysterious elven stranger offer their help. The solution to saving your tribe is to resurrect a fallen god, a not so easy task to achieve. Just like the previous installments in the series, SpellForce 3 – Fallen God...

