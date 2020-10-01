Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Store has already begun shipping the Chromecast with Google TV

9to5Google Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
While today’s Launch Night In event showcased quite a variety of Made by Google hardware, the most tangible device is the new Chromecast, as it’s launching the soonest. In fact, the Google Store has already begun shipping the new Chromecast with Google TV to those who preordered it.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30

Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30 01:10

 Tech giant Google's video chat platform Google Meet has announced that after September 30, free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes. A Google spokesperson told The Verge in an email, "We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

North Texas 5th Grader’s Friendship Drawing Wins 2020 Google Doodle Contest [Video]

North Texas 5th Grader’s Friendship Drawing Wins 2020 Google Doodle Contest

A 5th grader from Collin County has won the 2020 Doodle for Google contest. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:43Published
Paytm returns on Google Play hours after being removed [Video]

Paytm returns on Google Play hours after being removed

Paytm mobile application did a comeback on Google Play Store for download, hours after it was removed for "policy violations" by the US company. The Indian company took to Twitter to announce the news...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Paytm removed by Google on Google play store, says 'won't allow gambling apps' | Oneindia News [Video]

Paytm removed by Google on Google play store, says 'won't allow gambling apps' | Oneindia News

In a sudden move, Google on Friday removed the Paytm app from Google Play store. The Paytm app is not visible on being searched on Google Play Store. Google has said that it won’t endorse any..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Canadian Google Store briefly listed Chromecast with Google TV offer that bundles free Netflix

 We are less than 24 hours away from Launch Night In and have already seen some last minute leaks. The latest comes from the Canadian Google Store, which this...
9to5Google

Chromecast Ultra is dead, long live Chromecast Ultra (and this new Ethernet dongle)

Chromecast Ultra is dead, long live Chromecast Ultra (and this new Ethernet dongle) Google’s new $50 “Chromecast with Google TV” has supplanted the Chromecast Ultra in practically every way — so you probably won’t be surprised to hear...
The Verge

Google Store sells out of ‘Sky’ and ‘Sunrise’ Chromecast with Google TV

 By adding a long sought after remote and being quite affordable, the Chromecast with Google TV is one of today’s highlight announcements. In fact, the Google...
9to5Google


Tweets about this