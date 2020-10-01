Google Pixel 4a Launching In India On October 17; No Pixel 5 For India
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Google has revealed that the Google Pixel 4a will launch in India on 17 October. The company launched the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G yesterday, which are not likely to come to India this year. The search giant revealed the launch date for Pixel 4a in response to a fan’s tweet. While the price […]
