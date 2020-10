You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources French workers protest job cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic



Thousands protested job cuts and wages as COVID-19 cases rise in France.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:28 Published 2 weeks ago Exxon weighs global job cuts



Exxon Mobil Corp is assessing possible worldwide job cuts, a spokesman said on Wednesday, after the company announced a voluntary lay-off program in Australia. Francis Maguire reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published on September 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources Goldman Sachs to Cut About 400 Jobs as Banks Abandon COVID Moratorium Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is resuming job cuts as the coronavirus pandemic outlasts the financial industry's resolve to offer jittery employees stability through...

Newsmax 16 hours ago





Tweets about this