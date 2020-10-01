Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GAP’s Feel Good Sale takes 50% off t-shirts, 40% off jeans, much more

9to5Toys Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
GAP’s new Feel Good Event takes* 50% off* t-shirts,* 40% off* jeans, and *30% off* sweatpants. Prices are as marked. Plus, an *extra 40% off* sale styles with promo code *MORE* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the very trendy Canvas Joggers with GapFlex. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find them for* $29*. These joggers can be dressed up or down seamlessly and were designed for comfort. They also look great with an array of tops but I would choose the Slub Henley T-Shirt for a fashionable look. Plus, this t-shirt is currently marked down to *$23 *and originally was priced at $40. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans are more careful with money than they were this time last year [Video]

Americans are more careful with money than they were this time last year

More than three in four Americans say they are more careful spenders and savers than they were one year ago, according to new research. The new survey of 2,000 Americans found that 88% say that the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Many Gen Z women say they're reevaluating this during self isolation [Video]

Many Gen Z women say they're reevaluating this during self isolation

Four in 10 Gen Z women have experienced a wake-up call during quarantine that made them realize what they want to pursue in life, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 American women aged..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
The Pandemic Hasn't Just Led To Runs On Toilet Paper--Here's What Else Is In Short Supply [Video]

The Pandemic Hasn't Just Led To Runs On Toilet Paper--Here's What Else Is In Short Supply

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't just driven Americans to panic-buy toilet paper. Business Insider reports the hottest pandemic purchase of 2020 is a house. More and more Americans are snagging low..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this

9to5toys

9to5Toys GAP's Feel Good Sale takes 50% off t-shirts, 40% off jeans, much more https://t.co/6Iv5Y1OraM by @alismithstyle 42 minutes ago