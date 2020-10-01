GAP’s Feel Good Sale takes 50% off t-shirts, 40% off jeans, much more Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

GAP’s new Feel Good Event takes* 50% off* t-shirts,* 40% off* jeans, and *30% off* sweatpants. Prices are as marked. Plus, an *extra 40% off* sale styles with promo code *MORE* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the very trendy Canvas Joggers with GapFlex. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find them for* $29*. These joggers can be dressed up or down seamlessly and were designed for comfort. They also look great with an array of tops but I would choose the Slub Henley T-Shirt for a fashionable look. Plus, this t-shirt is currently marked down to *$23 *and originally was priced at $40. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



