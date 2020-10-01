PS Plus Free Games Revealed For October 2020

Thursday, 1 October 2020 () PS Plus free games for October have finally been announced on PlayStation’s official blog. The subscribers of the online service can pick up Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr for free from Oct 6-Nov 2. For those who don’t know, PlayStation Plus is a paid service that offers users online gaming access, free cloud storage, […]
48% of people planning a wedding would rather shrink their guest list and have it now than wait for their perfect day, while 38% prefer to wait the pandemic out in order to have their full guest list..