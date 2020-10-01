Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Steve and Alex from Minecraft is the latest character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Verge Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Steve and Alex from Minecraft is the latest character coming to Super Smash Bros. UltimateNintendo unveiled this morning that Steve and Alex from Minecraft will be added to the character roster in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch. This is the second character announcement in the Fighter Pass Vol. 2 DLC that’s available for $29.99, following Min Min from Arms. There are four new fighters yet to be announced for the DLC.

In the short presentation, a brief preview showed off Steve in action, playing in a special Minecraft-themed stage. Players will be able to play as Steve or Alex, and swap to Enderman, or a Zombie as alternatives. The game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai, explained following the announcement that Steve and the blocky Minecraft style presented a big challenge for the team. He said, “We have to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nintendo Nintendo Japanese video game company

Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion, The Crown Tundra, launches October 22nd

 The second Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion, The Crown Tundra, is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 22nd. Game Freak announced the news today during a..
The Verge

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing amiibo cards will be back in stores this November

 Image: Nintendo

Nintendo is reprinting its Animal Crossing amiibo cards, and they’ll be available in “select retailers” this November, the..
The Verge

Halloween is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

 Animal Crossing’s next big update will help make your island a little spookier. Today, Nintendo detailed New Horizon’s Halloween-themed fall update, which..
The Verge

Nintendo just announced a new Kirby game for the Switch, and it’s available right now

 Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has just announced Kirby Fighters 2, a brand new game in the Kirby series for the Nintendo Switch, and it’s available to..
The Verge

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 2018 crossover fighting video game


Masahiro Sakurai Japanese video game designer


Downloadable content additional content created for a released video game


Related news from verified sources

Nintendo just surprised Switch owners by releasing 'Kirby Fighters 2'

 Nintendo has officially launched a new Kirby brawler for the Switch that it never officially confirmed until now. Kirby Fighters 2 is now available as a digital...
engadget

Unannounced Kirby Fighters 2 game for Nintendo Switch leaks on the eShop

 It looks like a new Kirby game — Kirby Fighters 2 —  is on the way for Nintendo Switch. The sequel appeared briefly on Nintendo’s website without ever...
9to5Toys

Among Us is so popular that its developers just canceled the sequel

Among Us is so popular that its developers just canceled the sequel Image: InnerSloth The developers of the hit social deduction game Among Us just announced that they have canceled a planned sequel because of the popularity...
The Verge


Tweets about this