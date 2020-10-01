Global  
 

Ro makes the weight loss product Plenity commercially available to everyone in the U.S.

TechCrunch Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
In what could be the first step in the development of a significant new line of business for the telemedicine prescription provider Ro, the company is finally announcing the general commercial availability of weight loss product, Plenity. Developed by Gelesis, a biotech company that makes treatments for gastro-intestinal disorders, Plentiy is a weight loss treatment […]
