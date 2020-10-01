Ro makes the weight loss product Plenity commercially available to everyone in the U.S.

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Weight Loss Surgeries Up 20% Over Last Year As Obesity Contributes To COVID-19 Complications



The best candidates for weight loss surgery are 60 to 80 pounds overweight, or have a body mass index greater than 30. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 05:36 Published 2 hours ago Many Americans say this is the key to sticking to their diet and exercise routines



Americans can't follow through with diets or exercise without someone to hold them accountable, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 Americans found 53% would fail a diet or exercise.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 13 hours ago For Type 2 Diabetics, There's Something Better Than Weight Loss For Warding Off Dementia



More than 25% of Americans aged 65 and older have Type diabetes, putting them at risk for cognitive impairment and decline. Now, a new study shows that for such people who were overweight, controlling.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this