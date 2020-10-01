Global  
 

Amazon now offering up to 35% off live succulent bundles with deals from $14

9to5Toys Thursday, 1 October 2020
Amazon is now offering a 16-pack of Shop Succulents Assorted Succulents for* $25.35 shipped*. Regularly $39, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low on this bundle. If you’re looking to bring some easy to care for greenery into the house for the winter months, these succulents are a great option with more than enough to spread around various rooms and even the office. You’re looking at 16 hand-selected succulents based on “season, size, health, and readiness” that are fully rooted in 2-inch pots. While you can get more details right here, they generally only need to be watered once every couple weeks and placed in a sunny window/area. Rated 4+ stars. More succulent deals below. more…
