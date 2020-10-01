Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

YouTuber and beauty mogul Jeffree Star accused of sexual misconduct, new report alleges

The Verge Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
YouTuber and beauty mogul Jeffree Star accused of sexual misconduct, new report allegesSantiago Felipe/FilmMagic

Jeffree Star, one of YouTube’s most prominent figures and the owner of a multimillion-dollar cosmetics company, is being accused of sexual misconduct and other bouts of physical violence, according to a new report from Insider.

Insider spoke to four people who said Star “groped men around him without consent” and five people who said they saw Star use a short-range stun device on people as a means to intimidate them. Star’s attorney denied all allegations made in the Insider piece, which goes back years to Star’s days as a MySpace celebrity in the late 2000s. The story describes alleged instances of Star using his celebrity and influence to reportedly harm people around him.

In one instance, Star allegedly tased a homeless teen he...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeffree Star Jeffree Star American singer-songwriter, make-up artist, fashion designer, internet personality and model


Insider Someone on the inside


Star Star Astronomical spheroid of plasma


YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

Surgeon Simulator 2 is now free for NHS surgeons

 Image: Bossa Studios

Bossa Studios, the developer behind the cult classic Surgeon Simulator and the recently released Surgeon Simulator 2, has taken..
The Verge

The just-announced Pixel 5 has somehow already been unboxed

 The Pixel 5, Google’s latest Android flagship, was just announced today, and someone on YouTube has already posted an unboxing video of the new device ahead of..
The Verge

One of Google Stadia’s most interesting features, Crowd Choice, is finally coming this week

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Google has always wanted its cloud game-streaming service, Stadia, to change how YouTube streamers..
The Verge

YouTube TV is losing Fox regional sports networks

 Illustration by William Joel / The Verge

A number of Fox regional sports networks (RSNs) will no longer be available for YouTube TV subscribers..
The Verge

Myspace Myspace Social networking website


Related news from verified sources

YouTube TV loses regional Fox sports channels

 Starting on October 1st, YouTube TV will no longer have access to Fox regional sports channels owned by Sinclair. If you’ll recall, the Google-owned streaming...
engadget


Tweets about this