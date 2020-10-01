Conservative activist Jacob Wohl charged with running election robocall scheme Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Jacob Wohl, a conservative activist known for his largely bumbling attempts to stage political scandals, has been charged with running a robocalling scheme to spread false election information.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed four felony charges today against Wohl and his partner Jack Burkman. They're accused of targeting Detroit residents with calls that discouraged voting, including false claims that mail-in ballots would let health agencies "track people for mandatory vaccines."Wohl and Burkman allegedly targeted voters in Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois, making a total of around 85,000 calls in August. The calls claimed to come from a group called "Project 1599, a civil rights organization founded by...


