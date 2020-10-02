Global  
 

A sexual harassment allegation against Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump's campaign fundraiser, reportedly led to her Fox News ouster and a $4 million out-of-court settlement

Business Insider Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
According to Jane Mayer's New Yorker report, Kimberly Guilfoyle forced her assistant to view photographs of male genitalia.
 OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Kimberly Guilfoyle, President Donald Trump's top fundraiser, is accused of sexually harassing her personal assistant at Fox News. In a report for The New Yorker, journalist Jane Mayer reveals that Guilfoyle's former assistant filed a 42-page complaint against...

