Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How AI transcription is helping business and education through the pandemic [Q&A]

betanews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The COVID-19 pandemic has seen large numbers of people adapting to new working patterns and ways of interacting. AI-based transcription platform Otter.ai has seen a fivefold increase in demand in recent months and has transcribed 750 million minutes from over 25 million meetings. We spoke to Otter's founder Sam Liang to find out more about how it's helping to shape the future of work and education. BN: Can you tell us a bit about the Ambient Voice Intelligence technology that underpins Otter? SL: At Otter.ai we have developed our own proprietary stack, including automated speech recognition, speaker separation (diarization) and… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Manhattan Senior Care Facility Hires High School Students To Help Continue Education During Pandemic [Video]

Manhattan Senior Care Facility Hires High School Students To Help Continue Education During Pandemic

The pandemic disrupted the education of countless students, but not a dedicated handful in a special program at a Manhattan senior care facility. The New Jewish Home hired high school students and put..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
Parenting And Education During The Coronavirus Pandemic Part 3 [Video]

Parenting And Education During The Coronavirus Pandemic Part 3

Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with experts from Pittsburgh Brown Mamas about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected parenting and the education of children.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 06:17Published
Parenting And Education During The Coronavirus Pandemic Part 2 [Video]

Parenting And Education During The Coronavirus Pandemic Part 2

Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with experts from Pittsburgh Brown Mamas about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected parenting and the education of children.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 07:36Published

Tweets about this