McAfee Total Protection review: A new look, but more work is needed
Friday, 2 October 2020 () McAfee is heading into 2021 with a fresh coat of paint. The antivirus company just rolled out its latest version of McAfee Total Protection with a complete redesign for Windows (coming later to macOS), some new features, and improvements to the Android and iOS apps.
Note: This review is part of our best antivirus roundup. Go there for details about competing products and how we tested them.
This version of McAfee puts particular focus on keeping personal data private and secure, especially in the face of rising scams and threats associated with Covid-19. Between March and September 2020, McAfee had discovered more than 100,000 malicious URLs around the topic of the coronavirus, and nearly 2 million Covid-related exploits since January.
